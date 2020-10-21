Sky History pull The Chop following revelations that one of their contestants has facial white supremacist tattoos - AND his father is actually still alive leaving their initial denial in tatters

Sky have now pulled The Chop from the schedules following the revelation that one of their contestants features tattoos with Nazi and white supremacist imagery on his face. This follows their initial denial that his tattoos had racist links.

On top of that it has now been revealed that their claim that the number 88 was a reference to his father who supposedly died in 1988 has now been left in tatters following the news that his father is alive and well, despite suffering short term memory loss following an accident 30 years ago.

Previously posted on 20th October at 2:30pm...

This isn't a good look - Sky History are trailing their new 'reality show', The Chop, with footage of one of their contestants who appears to have a number of white supremacist tattoos on his face.

Darren Lumsden, the contestant in question clearly has the numbers 88 tattooed on his cheek and also the numbers 23 and 16 on either side of his head. All of these numbers have widely documented links to white supremacism and are widely used in Nazi circles.

The numbers 88 are said to refer to the eighth letter of the alphabet - HH - an abbreviation of Heil Hitler. 23 and 16 again are numerical representations of the letters W and P - again, abbreviating 'White Power'

Sky have since released a statement saying "Darren’s tattoos denote significant events in his life and have no political or ideological meaning whatsoever. Amongst the various numerical tattoos on his body, 1988 is the year of his father’s death.

The production team carried out extensive background checks on all the woodworkers taking part in the show, that confirmed Darren has no affiliations or links to racist groups, views or comments.

Sky HISTORY is intolerant of racism and all forms of hatred and any use of symbols or numbers is entirely incidental and not meant to cause harm or offence."

Sky have been using Darren in much of their publicity to the show with the clip in the trail above even sees presenter Lee Mack commenting on his tattoos. It would be very concerning for Sky to have overlooked the implications of these tattoos; especially if their subsequent denial of links to white supremacism is called into doubt.