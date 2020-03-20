Schoolr is a new site that aims to take the pressure of parents during the Covid-19 Pandemic

A new site has been launched and is looking for people to help out. Schoolr is a project that hopes to provide a valuable resource for parents who are suddenly finding themselves in a position where they not only have to learn to work remotely but also educate their children at the same time.

The creators of the site are currently looking for volunteers to get involved in creating short knowledge sharing videos aimed at children that they hope will engage and educate children who often end up falling down the rabbit hole of YouTube gaming videos and Netflix.

In their introductory post, the site asks for anyone to contact them who would like to get involved in creating videos from their home via a basic webcam that can then be vetted and shared via the Schoolr site and YouTube channel. They're looking for contributions on any subject from art and music to academic teachings. They're also looking for story readers for pre-schoolers and those who may need additional support.

If you have a little bit of knowledge to share with children and help ease that home schooling burden for parents, pop on over to the Schoolr website for more details.