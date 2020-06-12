Rory Williams is back - The Lone Centurion is heading to audio thanks to Big Finish in May 2021

The latest Doctor Who character to get their own spin-off is Arthur Darvill's Rory Williams. The Eleventh Doctor's companion will be getting his own series of adventures kicking off in May 2021 with a second volume to follow in July 2022.

Legend tells of the Lone Centurion —a mysterious figure dressed as a Roman soldier who stood guard over the Pandorica, warning off those who would attempt to open it; a constant warrior whose story appeared in the folk history of a dozen civilisations. Only... he seems to have misplaced it.

The Lone Centurion volume one contains three super stories:

Travelling to Rome in search of the Pandorica, Rory finds himself forced to perform as a gladiator in the Colosseum... where he attracts the attention of the Imperial household.

Gladiator by David Llewellyn

The Unwilling Assassin by Sarah WardI,

Rorius by Jacqueline Rayner

Producer Scott Handcock said: “I’ve worked with Arthur on a few Big Finish projects before now, so I know first-hand how much he loves the audio medium. It’s one of the reasons we ended up doing Frankenstein together, where he gives an electric performance as Victor! It’s lovely when an actor wants to do more, but I knew he was nervous about revisiting Rory and upsetting established story arcs, which is how The Lone Centurion came about. "

“Set during the centuries he waits for the Pandorica to reopen, these stories allow us to explore new sides to the character while remaining true to his on-screen journey. As soon I started suggesting it to Arthur, I knew we were onto a winner...”

Actor Arthur Darvill agreed - “It seemed like an offer I couldn’t refuse. As soon as I read the scripts, I was like, ‘Oh well, they totally get it, they’ve really nailed his voice’. It's been a lovely way to revisit it in a very different way to what it was, but to do something more with this character. It’s funny but also quite epic, which is so lovely with what you can do on audio: to have these huge stories which in another medium would break the budget!”

The Lone Centurion volumes one and two are now available to pre-order as collector’s edition three-disc box sets or downloads from just £16.99 each. Volume one is due for release in May 2021, with volume two to follow in July 2022.