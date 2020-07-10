Peter Davison is set to take on the Daleks in his own Time War adventure from Big Finish
Big Finish have announced a new, recorded in lockdown, Doctor Who story - this time featuring Peter Davison's Fifth Doctor going head to head with the Daleks in Shadow of the Daleks. A two-part release that takes Davison's iteration of the Timelord into the Time War. The first part releases this October and will feature four individual adventures...
- Aimed at the Body by James Kettle
An encounter with a notorious cricketing legend should be right up the Doctor’s street. But the unexpected appearance of an old enemy is about to send the Doctor on a quest.
- Lightspeed by Jonathan Morris
The trail has led the Doctor to a spaceship in the far future -where he finds himself trapped in the middle of a terrifying revenge plot.
- The Bookshop at the End of the World by Simon Guerrier
It’s very easy to forget yourself and get lost in a bookshop. But in some bookshops more than most...
- Interlude by Dan Starkey
The play’s the thing! Or is it? The Doctor is roped into a theatrical spectacular -but who is he really performing to?
Part Two releases in November 2020...
- The Echo Chamber by Jonathan Barnes
It’s the radio talk show where everyone’s free to call in with their opinions. Time to welcome its host - the Doctor!
- Towards Zero by Roland Moore
The Doctor finds himself in an old country house where he has to solve a very unusual murder - his own!
- Castle Hydra by Lizzie Hopley
Nearing the end of his journey, the Doctor enters a jail filled with familiar faces. But who are the prisoners and who are the wardens?
- Effect and Cause by John Dorney
A crash in the vortex leads the Doctor to the source of his all his troubles, and to the Daleks. The answers are here. If he can live long