Peter Davison is set to take on the Daleks in his own Time War adventure from Big Finish

Big Finish have announced a new, recorded in lockdown, Doctor Who story - this time featuring Peter Davison's Fifth Doctor going head to head with the Daleks in Shadow of the Daleks. A two-part release that takes Davison's iteration of the Timelord into the Time War. The first part releases this October and will feature four individual adventures...

  • Aimed at the Body by James Kettle
    An encounter with a notorious cricketing legend should be right up the Doctor’s street. But the unexpected appearance of an old enemy is about to send the Doctor on a quest.
  • Lightspeed by Jonathan Morris
    The trail has led the Doctor to a spaceship in the far future -where he finds himself trapped in the middle of a terrifying revenge plot.
  • The Bookshop at the End of the World by Simon Guerrier
    It’s very easy to forget yourself and get lost in a bookshop. But in some bookshops more than most...
  • Interlude by Dan Starkey
    The play’s the thing! Or is it? The Doctor is roped into a theatrical spectacular -but who is he really performing to?

Part Two releases in November 2020...

  • The Echo Chamber by Jonathan Barnes
    It’s the radio talk show where everyone’s free to call in with their opinions. Time to welcome its host - the Doctor!
  • Towards Zero by Roland Moore
    The Doctor finds himself in an old country house where he has to solve a very unusual murder - his own!
  • Castle Hydra by Lizzie Hopley
    Nearing the end of his journey, the Doctor enters a jail filled with familiar faces. But who are the prisoners and who are the wardens?
  • Effect and Cause by John Dorney
    A crash in the vortex leads the Doctor to the source of his all his troubles, and to the Daleks. The answers are here. If he can live long 

