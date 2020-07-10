Peter Davison is set to take on the Daleks in his own Time War adventure from Big Finish

Big Finish have announced a new, recorded in lockdown, Doctor Who story - this time featuring Peter Davison's Fifth Doctor going head to head with the Daleks in Shadow of the Daleks. A two-part release that takes Davison's iteration of the Timelord into the Time War. The first part releases this October and will feature four individual adventures...

Aimed at the Body by James Kettle

An encounter with a notorious cricketing legend should be right up the Doctor’s street. But the unexpected appearance of an old enemy is about to send the Doctor on a quest.

The trail has led the Doctor to a spaceship in the far future -where he finds himself trapped in the middle of a terrifying revenge plot.

It’s very easy to forget yourself and get lost in a bookshop. But in some bookshops more than most...

The play’s the thing! Or is it? The Doctor is roped into a theatrical spectacular -but who is he really performing to?

Part Two releases in November 2020...