National Theatre Live coming to YouTube - for free

1 minute read
Posted by Theatre News Published
We love the National Theatre Live cinema screenings. They bring stage shows that could usually only be seen by a few to a much wider and more varied audience. With this in mind the news that in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak the National Theatre will be bringing their productions to YouTube instead with a new free performance being available to watch every Thursday.

The first performance will be One Man, Two Guvnors which stars James Corden. It'll be available to watch on YouTube for seven days from 7pm on 2nd April.

We'd be keen to see these performances to continue - even if as a paid option - once the lockdown restrictions lift.

Tags Coronavirus, National Theatre Live
Category news

