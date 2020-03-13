MCM Comic Con Birmingham postponed

Another Coronavirus casualty is the MCM Birmingham Comic Con which has been pushed back three months to June. Originally scheduled to run from 21st to the 22nd March, the organisers have announced that they are moving the show to 27th and 28th June in the same location.

We question whether a delay of a few months is going to be any better - with the path and extent of the virus still not fully determined it may well be the show suffers another delay if the situation hasn't improved by June.

Tickets for the event will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. Should any person be unable to attend the new dates or have additional queries, they can contact the Reedpop Customer Services team at:

MCMBirminghamMarch@reedexpo.co.uk

Keep an eye on the official MCM Comic Con website for further updates and information.

