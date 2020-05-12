Hamilton is heading to Disney+

Disney have announced that they are to add the stage musical, Hamilton, to the Disney+ streaming network on 3rd July. The performance - filmed live onstage at the Richard Rogers Theatre will be the first time that many people will get to see the full hit musical.

Hamilton is a musical with music, lyrics, and book by Lin-Manuel Miranda that tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Inspired by the 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton by historian Ron Chernow, the show's music draws heavily from hip hop, as well as R&B, pop, soul, and traditional-style show tunes.

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought ‘Hamilton’ to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, Hamilton features Tony Award winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

Hamilton has been a huge hit spawning productions in Chicago andthe London West End with further runs hoped for in Hamburg this year (Coronavirus dependent) and Sydney in 2021.