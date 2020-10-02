Google ditch default face-retouching filters on their new handsets

Having facial retouching features enabled by default will soon be a thing of the past on the Google Pixel range. While it was a popular feature on the Pixel 4, the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will all have this disabled by default. And it's a good thing.

In a blog post explaining the decision, Google Product Manager Vinit Modi says "We set out to better understand the effect filtered selfies might have on people’s wellbeing - especially when filters are on by default. We conducted multiple studies and spoke with child and mental health experts from around the world, and found that when you’re not aware that a camera or photo app has applied a filter, the photos can negatively impact mental wellbeing. These default filters can quietly set a beauty standard that some people compare themselves against."

Anything that is done from the perspective of end-user wellbeing is a good move in our view.