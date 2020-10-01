Google have announced the Nest Audio - the next-generation Google Home speaker

Another unsurprising announcement from last night's event was the brand new Nest Audio smart speaker - Google's replacement for their discontinued Google Home device.

The Nest Audio is the mid-range speaker that now sits between the Google Nest Mini and Google Next Max devices and provides a solid audio experience that will cater for the vast majority of users requirements.

The Nest Audio takes a leaf out of the Google Nest Max's book and allows mutliple speakers to be paired together to create full stereo audio support - a brilliant option for those who can afford to buy two, not only increasing the depth of sound but ensuring that music is no longer played in mono.

The Nest Audio comes with everything you'd expect from a Google smart speaker with full Google Assistant integration ensuring that the Nest Audio becomes the centre of your Nest-powered smart home.

The Google Nest Audio retails at a reasonable £89.99 in the UK ($99 in the US).