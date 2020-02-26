Fujifilm announce the ultra-compact Instax Mini 11 camera

Fujifilm have announced a tiny new compact camera - the Instax Mini 11. Available in five colours the new range of compacts include automatic exposure to help with both day and night photography and a selfie mode.

The Instax Mini 11’s rounder, softer, modern and compact look is a direct homage to its Mini 9 predecessor. Contrasting design elements on the mini 11 are achieved by using a different material around the lens from the rest of the camera body. The Mini 11 is available in five pastel tones – Blush Pink, Sky Blue, Charcoal Gray, Ice White, and Lilac Purple.

Also accompanying the launch of this exciting new instant camera are two new Instax instant film varieties: Instax Mini Blue Marble film and Instax SQUARE White Marble film. Both have marble-patterned print frames transforming everyday photos into unique, fun keepsakes.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 has a retail price of £69.99 and will be available across most tech and camera retails including Amazon, Currys and John Lewis from 5th March.

