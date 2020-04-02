Davros returns to help the Daleks win the Time War...

Big Finish have announced Doctor Who: The Time War - Volume 4 - featuring a story that will see the Daleks enlist their old creator in an attempt to defeat the Timelords...

With Terry Molloy returning to the role of Davros, it's only Paul McGann's Eighth Doctor who can hope to turn the tide.

The Eighth Doctor – The Time War volume 4 contains four terrifying tales:

4.1/4.2 Palindrome by John Dorney

In an alternative universe, Davros lives in peace, until the Doctor and Bliss arrive, and the Daleks emerge in a new reality

4.3 Dreadshade by Lisa McMullin

The Time Lords, including the General and the Twelve, adjust to life after the Time War, until the Doctor and Bliss return with a warning.

4.4 Restoration of the Daleks by Matt Fitton

The Dalek Time Strategist restores the Dalek armies to the universe, but wants to dispense with Davros.

Doctor Who: The Time War - Volume 4 will see Paul McGann and Terry Molloy joined by Rahkee Thakrar (Bliss), Adèle Anderson (Major Tamasan), Ken Bones (the General), Julia McKenzie (the Twelve) and Nicholas Briggs (the Daleks).

Producer David Richardson said: "Ever since the Time War erupted at Big Finish, we’ve had plans for Davros’s grand entrance into the maelstrom. And here he is - back in our Doctor Who audios after too many years, a good decent man living a happy domestic life with his wife Charn on a thriving, peaceful Skaro... Something must have gone wrong with time..."

Director Helen Goldwyn added: "It never fails to thrill when you're in studio with characters like Davros and of course the Daleks, as we record with the effect on the voices and can picture the action so clearly. To hear Terry Molloy so immersed in the role of Davros is terrifying and impressive in equal measure! Put him opposite Paul's Doctor and you know you're in the presence of two actors of enormous skill and experience."

Doctor Who: The Time War - Volume 4 is now available to pre-order at £22.99 as a five-disc collector’s edition CD box set and £19.99 as a digital download, exclusively from www.bigfinish.com

Big Finish listeners can save money by ordering a bundle of all four Eighth Doctor Time War box sets for £88 as a collector’s edition CD set, or £80 as a digital download, again from the Big Finish website.