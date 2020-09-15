David Tennant is to take on the Daleks in nine more one-hour audio dramas!

Big Finish have announced that David Tennant is to return as the Tenth Doctor for nine brand new one-hour audio dramas in The Tenth Doctor Adventures: Dalek Universe. The stories will be released over four volumes released in April, July and October 2021.

The series will also feature Jane Slavin (Coronation Street) and Joe Sims (Broadchurch) alongside Nicholas Briggs' brilliant performance(s) as the Daleks themselves.

“It's a big old epic sweep. It reminds me a little bit of those Flash Gordon serials that used to be on the TV during the school holidays when I was a kid. “Each story has its own self-contained world, but the whole thing has an over-arching momentum. I've really enjoyed how varied it is, all within this one story, and the variety of worlds that we go to and environments that we're in. “And, as we go through this space opera, to have all these characters brought so clearly to life by a whole range of wonderful actors, it's been a treat.” David Tennant

Big Finish Senior Producer, David Richardson said: “What is Dalek Universe? Well it is the first full season of Doctor Who adventures starring David Tennant as the Doctor in over ten years. It is also a huge celebration of the work and imagination of Terry Nation. "

“This time the Doctor has no TARDIS for sanctuary and no Rose or Martha or Donna to help... but he is reunited with two faces from the distant past, two serving agents from the Space Security Service. Anya Kingdom (Jane Slavin) betrayed the Doctor in his fourth incarnation – can she make amends? Mark Seven (Joe Sims) is an artificial man with a mysterious history. Together the trio join forces to try and discover who has pulled the Doctor back in time. And more importantly – how can they help him get back home?”

Each of the three volumes in Dalek Universe will be released as a four-disc collector’s edition box set or download containing three brand-new full cast audio adventures, plus a selection of behind-the-scenes extras.