Damian Jones' debut thriller, A Singularity, is available for free until Monday

Damian Jones has announced that his debut thriller, A Singularity, is available for free right now on Amazon Kindle. The author is sharing his novel at no cost until 6th April.

A Singularity is a thriller set in the near-future as the ramifications of the climate emergency take hold.

The novel’s two protagonists, Selene and Mark, embark on a fraught journey to make a stand against the planet’s accelerating decline and the lack of urgency to combat it.

The young lovers also experiment with Dreamers, a pioneering new recreational drug which gives users incredible adventures whilst sleeping.

Gradually as the real world and their dreams merge dangerously together they become lost in a surreal and uncertain land, faced with an atrocity they may have committed as the authorities close in from all sides.

Jacques, the leader of an extremist group, haunts and taunts them as they pick through the wreckage of their beliefs and faltering memories, dependent upon him as much as they need to kill him and escape his gang.

Separated and desperate to find a way back home in a rapidly fracturing reality, they are pushed towards a terrifying climax set to a backdrop of global protests, sinister technological advances and corrosive consumerism, with everything around them poised on the brink of a violent and explosive collapse.

You can download A Singularity by Damian Jones right here now.