Coronavirus: The first possible vaccine is now being tested in the US

Four patients in Seattle have been the first to receive a potential Coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna Therapeutics as the potential options to finding a way of stopping the spread of the illness move from the lab to real-world tests. While this doesn't mean a solution is around the corner, it's an important development in ensuring that life around the world can return to some sort of normality eventually.

The first person to receive the injection was a 43 year-old mother. She told Associated Press "This is an amazing opportunity for me to do something".

Vaccine development is a long process that usually involves testing on animals to ensure that the vaccine can induce an immune response. In the case of this vaccine however, the animal testing has been dropped and moved directly into the human testing stage.

It will be a number of months before there is enough evidence that this, or any other vaccine in development, works and until that time it won't be available to the wider population.

Lead Image Credit: Senior Airman Areca Wilson / Public Domain

