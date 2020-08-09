Christopher Eccleston is returning as The Doctor

Big Finish have made a huge surprise announcement - they've convinced Cristopher Eccleston to return to the role of the Ninth Doctor for the first time since he left the role in 2005.

Eccleston has never returned to play The Doctor - even after being asked by Stephen Moffat to reprise the role in the 50th Anniversary celebrations so the fact that he is to return to the TARDIS for Big Finish is big news.

Eccleston will be playing the Doctor in 12 new stories spread over four volumes that will start releasing in 2021. Guest stars have yet to be announced - but the chance of a reteaming of Eccleson and Billie Piper as Rose Tyler has to be tempting. Other possible past TARDIS companions that could join the Ninth Doctor include Noel Clarke's Mickey Smith, Captain Jack Harkness (played by John Barrowman) and Adam Meredith (Bruno Langley).

Christopher Eccleston said of the news, "After 15 years it will be exciting to revisit the Ninth Doctor's world, bringing back to life a character I love playing.”

Big Finish’s Chairman, Jason Haigh-Ellery said: “I first talked to Christopher about returning to the role of the Doctor at the Gallifrey One convention in February this year. Christopher said he was enjoying meeting the fans and was pleased that his Doctor was remembered so fondly. He indicated he would be open to discussing a project with Big Finish.

“And then the pandemic happened and time moved both quickly and very slowly. Over recent months, ideas have been exchanged and discussions had. I am so pleased that Christopher has decided to return to the role with us – and I'm excited to welcome him to the Big Finish family as we discover the new adventures of the Ninth Doctor.”

Big Finish’s Creative Director, Nicholas Briggs, added: “Working with Chris was a very special time for me. The beginning of my Doctor Who TV career. So, writing for and directing him feels incredibly exciting. He’s such a powerful performer and it’ll be amazing to work with him again.”

Each of the four volumes in Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures will be released as a 4-disc collector’s edition box set or download containing three brand-new full cast audio adventures, plus a selection of behind-the-scenes extras.