Fox News Senior Political Analyst, Brit Hume, shares his varied tastes via a screenshot on Twitter

1 minute read
Posted by Internet News Published

This probably won't stay live for long, but just check out the tabs in Brit Hume's screengrab here:

Mostly innocuous - we know where he banks now and his interest in Coronavirus, but it's the "Sexy Vixen Vinyl" that really stands out. Who would have known?

While Hume may well have been commenting on the current democratic situation in the US, his tweet has gone viral for very different reasons.

Just in case that tweet ends up deleted, here's a screenshot of it in its full glory...

Screenshots of tabs have raised eyebrows before - especially the time Kanye West outed himself as a software pirate with a screenshot showing him accessing notorious pirate den, The Pirate Bay.

Source: Ben Dreyfuss

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Sexy Vixen Vinyl
Category news

Latest Articles