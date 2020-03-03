Fox News Senior Political Analyst, Brit Hume, shares his varied tastes via a screenshot on Twitter

This probably won't stay live for long, but just check out the tabs in Brit Hume's screengrab here:

Mostly innocuous - we know where he banks now and his interest in Coronavirus, but it's the "Sexy Vixen Vinyl" that really stands out. Who would have known?

While Hume may well have been commenting on the current democratic situation in the US, his tweet has gone viral for very different reasons.

Just in case that tweet ends up deleted, here's a screenshot of it in its full glory...

Screenshots of tabs have raised eyebrows before - especially the time Kanye West outed himself as a software pirate with a screenshot showing him accessing notorious pirate den, The Pirate Bay.

Source: Ben Dreyfuss