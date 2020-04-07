Breakroom is a new VR-optional virtual space for remote teams

With the world in lockdown and many people now working remotely for the first time there are a number of services that are either launching or coming to the fore to pick up the needs of so many non-office based workers.

The latest new development is 'Breakroom' - a virtual meeting space that allows teams to come together online in customisable rooms. The 3D social hub is available on PC, Mac, Android and VR with an iOS version coming soon.

There is a free tier for up to 10 concurrent users and paid plans offering support for bigger gatherings, multiple meeting areas and priority support amongst other benefits.

Find out more about Breakroom over on the official website.

