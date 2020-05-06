Big Finish will premiere the new Timeslip series as a livestream tonight!

Tonight, Big Finish, will be premiering the first episode of their new Timeslip series tonight at 10pm on YouTube.

Timeslip was originally an ITV series broadcast in 1970, which followed two children, Simon and Liz, on their adventures through a ‘time barrier’ as they journeyed to the past and future. Now, 50 years on, the series returns as a full-cast audio drama, with the original cast (Spencer Banks and Cheryl Burfield) playing the adult Simon and Liz, meeting new allies and enemies.

Decades after their childhood experiences passing through a mysterious ‘time barrier’ that could transmit people into the past and the future, two adults - Simon Randall and Liz Skinner - encounter two youths from the 1980s, Neil and Jade... and realise the barrier is open again.

Following them through the barrier in search of a missing friend, they find themselves many years into the future, when over-population has brought the Earth to its knees. So a radical reform has been undertaken - a mass culling of parts of the population known as the Death Lottery. Not everyone supports this idea. Rebels know as refusers battle the government and the sinister Enforcement Bureau - and Liz discovers that her old friend Charlotte may be responsible for the whole thing.

For the duration of the YouTube premiere, listeners are invited to post their reactions on Twitter using the hashtag #Timeslip, where actor Spencer Banks (Simon), director Helen Goldwyn (@HelenGoldwyn) and writer Andrew Smith (@andr3wsmith) will also be joining the conversation.

The first episode is set to launch at 10pm on the Big Finish YouTube channel.