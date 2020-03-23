Big Finish move to a digital-first strategy. Physical releases will follow at a later date

Big Finish have announced that they're shifting to a 'Digital First' strategy in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision was announced this evening and will see their upcoming releases being made available to download as previously announced but with physical copies only being produced and sent out when it is safe for the Big Finish teams to return to office and warehouse working.

Anyone who has pre-ordered a CD release will receive the download link as per the existing schedule and then they'll receive the CD they ordered at a future date.

In addition to a stop on CD releases for the moment, studio recording sessions for future releases are currently paused. However the Big Finish team are arranging in-home recording facilities so that production can resume soon. There is no impact on the upcoming release slate a result of this pause at present.

Big Finish company chairman Jason Haigh-Ellery said “The majority of Big Finish staff are freelance and are fully capable of working from home. You may have also seen a number of regular Big Finish actors posting images of their home studios on social media.

“However, in order to protect the health of our warehouse staff, we have now asked them to stay at home for as long as the coronavirus situation continues. All our staff will be paid during this period.

“This means that Big Finish releases will move to a digital-first schedule in the short term. Any orders taken for previously-released collector’s edition CDs and box sets, up to and including 23:59 on Tuesday 24 March will be posted out before the warehouse closes. After this, digital sales will continue as normal, with digital downloads being immediately accessible over the coming weeks.

“All orders for Big Finish audio dramas unlock a digital download on the website. This is true whether customers place orders for physical or digital editions. Big Finish listeners can always access all their purchased stories from the website or the Big Finish app, which is free to download on Google Play and Apple Store.

“All physical orders will be fulfilled, but you will have to wait longer for your CDs to arrive, particularly if you are overseas.”

Big Finish Creative Director, Nicholas Briggs, added: “Together with these schedule tweaks, we’re developing plans for all sorts of exciting new productions — and, of course, the whole team is working hard on bringing the many productions already ‘in the can’ to our listeners.

“Although we all recognise the seriousness of the current world situation, our enthusiasm and creativity is unbowed in the face of it.”

The upcoming Big Finish release schedule for the upcoming quarter is as follows:

April 2020

DW • THE MONTHLY ADVENTURES: Cry of the Vultriss (263, SIXTH DOCTOR)

DW • SHORT TRIPS: Dead Woman Walking (10.4)

DW • TIME WAR: SUSAN’S WAR (BOX SET)

THE NEW COUNTER-MEASURES: The Movellan Manoeuvre (3.2)

THE NEW COUNTER-MEASURES: The Dalek Gambit (3.3)

DW • CLASS: Volume 3

DW • CLASS: Volume 4

TORCHWOOD: Tropical Beach Sounds and Other Relaxing Seascapes #4 (37)

MAY 2020

DW • THE MONTHLY ADVENTURES: Scorched Earth (264, SIXTH DOCTOR)

DW • THE THIRD DOCTOR ADVENTURES: Volume 6 (BOX SET)

DW • THE PATERNOSTER GANG: Heritage 3 (BOX SET)

DW • SHORT TRIPS: Regeneration Impossible (10.5)

TORCHWOOD: Iceberg (38)

TIMESLIP: Volume 1: The Age of the Death Lottery (BOX SET)

BIG FINISH ORIGINALS: The Human Frontier

JUNE 2020