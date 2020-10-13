Watch the Apple Event live - new iPhone, HomePod Mini and MORE...

6:13pm - iPhone

This is the thing we're really all here for...

iPhone 11 is the most popular smartphone in the world according to Apple

5G is coming to iPhone... Won't be one for the conspiracy theorists out there then ;)

Here we go - our first look at the iPhone 12...

6pm - Homepod Mini

Tonight's Apple Event kicked off just a few minutes ago and first up is the new Homepod Mini - Apple promising better audio than their competitors with their new Homepod.

They also are bigging up the Homepod mini's ability to sync multiple devices. We've seen similar in the Google Home/Nest devices and it allows for a consistent audio experience across a large area.

The device has a backlit panel on top that highlights when Siri is active and also provides haptic and visual feedback from your music.

Apple seem to be going all in on the Homepod mini and Siri's smart home possibilities. Currently they seem to be taking credit for 'inventing' intercom. They're integrating intercom with their Apple Car systems too - so basically their one benefit over Google's broadcast functionality is that you can do it from your car? (which you can do with Google too via your phone).