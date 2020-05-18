Another lost Doctor Who tale returns thanks to Big Finish

John Lloyd, the creator of Spitting Image and Not The Nine O'Clock News also wrote a possible story for Doctor Who while he was flatmate of Douglas Adams - but it never made it to the screen.

However, that story - The Doomsday Contract - has been recovered and Big Finish are turning it into one of their brilliant full cast audio dramas with Tom Baker playing the Fourth Doctor alongside Lalla Ward's Romana and John Leeson's K-9. It will be available to buy from March 2021.

Earth - a small, insignificant planet. Entirely devoid of intelligent life.

At least that’s according to the legal documents. The Doctor, Romana and K9 find themselves at the centre of a most unusual trial.

A intergalactic corporation want to bulldoze the planet for a development project. Only a previous court’s preservation document is standing in their way. The Doctor has been summoned as an expert witness. If he can prove Earth contains intelligent life, the whole world will be saved.

But with a fortune at stake... it was never going to be that simple.

Director Nicholas Briggs said: “The Doomsday Contract is a tremendous example of the best kind of story from that era of Doctor Who where the brief was to veer from overt violence and threat to wit and fun. When I was a teenager, I was far too serious for this sort of thing. But what we have in this story is a tremendously witty script by Nev Fountain that made me laugh out loud when I read it. But it’s not simply a comedy. It’s loaded with threat and adventure and brilliant characters all mixed up in a really special story. I loved it.”

Nev Fountain added: “John Lloyd is very pleased to see The Doomsday Contract completed at last, and with Tom Baker, with whom he worked on Blackadder. There’s a bit of a fanboy inside him and he’s excited about it seeing the light of day.”

The Doomsday Contract is now available for pre-order as a collector’s edition 2-disc box set or download from just £12.99, exclusively at the Big Finish website.

