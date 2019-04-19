Postbox 5 for MacOS Review

Reviewing an application that, at a glance, does something mundane like Email communication is strange. There are plenty of free applications out there, so why opt to purchase a premium app? Thankfully, Postbox for Mac makes a compelling case.



Postbox, now in its fifth major version, is a complete email suite for Mac users. While many will stick to the standard Apple Mail that comes preinstalled, Postbox offers plenty to make it worth the price of admission.



For starters, there's the way it looks. For someone like myself that is constantly moving emails into folders, or archiving things I've dealt with, it can be vitally important for my inbox to be easily readable at all times. To that end, Postbox excels - it looks decidedly more "Apple" than Apple's own mail app - a clean UI with plenty of utility.



It's nicely customizable too, with custom response templates that can be edited and refined being ideal for those users that find themselves giving their keyboards a battering. It makes dealing with emails a joy, which sounds strange to say - but batting off correspondence with a variety of preset responses and a beautifully laid out UI feels strangely satisfying. Making a dent in your overflowing inbox just got a lot easier, and there are 70 prewritten responses to choose from if you aren't much of a wordsmith.



Postbox isn't just a pretty face, however - it's exceedingly powerful and smart too. Setting up took minutes, and once the app had catalogued thousands upon thousands of incoming and outgoing mail in my account, any search returns results almost in real-time. As someone that archives everything, once it's ticked off my "to do list", being able to trawl through such a high volume of messages in an instant, is a huge advantage over something like Apple Mail.



If your business uses Slack or something like Trello, Postbox 5's "Quick Post" feature allows you to send items straight to those services without needing to do any extra work - it all happens behind the scenes. It could be a huge boon for teams working on a Trello board, removing the need to attach emails on a constant basis. This can even be automated based on filters.



Those filters allow users to teach Postbox to recognise the most important incoming mail - you can set it to a project, for example, or a specific sender. Tagging something as "Invoices", for example, will keep that tag applied to the rest of the conversation which allows for quick filtering.



Quite honestly, there's so much potential in Postbox that it is likely to be almost overwhelming. Thankfully, that clean UI means that everything has its place on the screen, and a great "starter guide" video is accessible on the developer's website.







It isn't all work and no play - Emoji support is included, as well as a variety of colourful (yet professional) email signatures. In fact, my own signature has now been created by Postbox.



Postbox 5 is likely the most feature complete MacOS email client on the market, and all that power comes at a cost. The application retails for $40, although this does include future releases of the software. While many will find the price high, it's hard to argue with the quality of the product - Postbox is a very special application.

Overall Postbox 5 is likely the most feature complete MacOS email client on the market, and all that power comes at a cost. The application retails for $40, although this does include future releases of the software. While many will find the price high, it's hard to argue with the quality of the product - Postbox is a very special application. 10 out of 10