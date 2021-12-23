There’s still time to pick up these last-minute Christmas gifts for movie buffs

Where did the time go? It’s like this year was just a montage of dramatic plot twists and absurd comedic moments, followed by a shot of you waking up dramatically this morning and realising that this is your last chance to order Christmas presents.

The easiest gift options for movie fans are addition to their movie collections. Sure, they may be able to watch a lot of them through streaming services, but dedicated fans will be pleased to have their favourite TV shows and movies on Blu-ray, especially if you can pick up a fancy steelbook edition, because streaming services change their offerings all the time,. From the Star Wars: Skywalker Saga to the complete How I Met Your Mother collection, we’ve gathered together some of the biggest and best box sets to binge over the holiday break. But, hey, Blu-rays aren’t everything. If you want something a bit more “gifty” then how about a Donald Duck Funko Pop or a LEGO Harry Potter set? We hope our suggestions are useful.

Do you have an Amazon Prime membership? If not, now could be a good time to invest in one. It’ll give you that extra peace of mind that your order will arrive on time, while also broadening your window to get things. Did you know that Prime subscribers can order things on Christmas Eve and have them arrive later that same day? Well, it’s true. Depending on your location and the item you’re ordering, anyway.

So if you’re looking for some last-minute gift ideas, we recommend the following:

