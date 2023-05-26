Lady Gaga is in the best TV series ever made, and you never realised

Nowadays, Lady Gaga is almost as well known for being one of the best actors as she is a popstar. Her role in award-winning drama movie A Star is Born and Ridley Scott’s thriller movie House of Gucci cemented her in Hollywood.

Long before any of those or ‘Poker Face’ tearing up the charts, Gaga made an appearance in one of the best TV series ever made, The Sopranos. No, really – Lady Gaga had an uncredited cameo in season 3, episode 3 as one of Meadow’s classmates during a swim practice.

At this point, she was just known as Stefani Germanotta, and the minor role on the drama series occurred while she was auditioning for shows in New York City. There’s only one scene, and she’s merely a standard extra that probably got a minimal fee.

She’s commented on this, her first on-screen appearance, mentioning that it certainly allowed her to learn a thing or two. “When I look back on that scene I can see exactly what I did wrong in that scene,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I didn’t know how to listen in a scene! I was supposed to laugh, and it was sort of like, cue, laugh. I see it and I go, ‘Oh, that’s not a real laugh!'”

It would be the only walk on she ever did, as her music career gradually built momentum through-out the decade. She’s since become a staple of mainstream entertainment, and returned to acting after conquering stadiums around the world.

You can see her again when the Joker 2 release date rolls around, where she’s playing movie villain Harley Quinn. Have a look at our list of the best musicals if you’d like some showtunes, and we have a new movies guide too for everything else on the horizon.