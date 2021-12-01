Will Smith does a surprisingly good impression of Arnold Schwarzenegger

Pundits and those in the know are predicting that Will Smith can expect to be very busy this awards season following his terrific turn in King Richard. One thing that’s won’t earn him any accolades, though – even if it probably should – is his incredible impression of the Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Smith’s shared his impression on the Graham Norton Show while explaining how he met Schwarzenegger at the opening of Planet Hollywood. I wish we could put into words how it sounds, but it genuinely needs to be heard to be believed. It’s not just the Austrian accent Smith nails. It’s the bass of Schwarzenegger’s voice that makes it so good.

I think it might be Smith’s second-best performance of the decade after King Richard – we’ve not forgiven him for that action movie Gemini Man. As good as the impression is, though, it’s not as good as the advice Smith received while talking to Schwarzenegger, who shared with the Fresh Prince the secret of how to become the biggest movie star in the world.

“If you’re going to be a movie star, your movies can’t only be successful in America,” Schwarzenegger told Smith. “You have to go to every country in the world. You have to see yourself as a politician running for the job of biggest movie star in the world.”

I mean, it’s actually great advice, and it clearly worked for Schwarzenegger, who was easily one of Hollywood’s biggest stars through the ’80s and ’90s. It also explains how he went on to become an actual politician as well. He’d been practising for years.

