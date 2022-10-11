Kevin Bacon says he’s remembered most for this tiny role

Apparently, you’re never far away from someone who knows Kevin Bacon, and if you ask those people what the actor’s best role is, you may be surprised by the answer. According to Bacon himself, most people seem to remember him for one very specific cameo in a comedy series.

Bacon has starred in a whole host of great movies, from the original Friday the 13th horror movie, to the drama movie A Few Good Men, and even showed up as an X-Men character for the superhero movie X-Men: First Class.

Appearing on the SmartLess podcast, Bacon took a look back on his career and he was asked what role he is most commonly asked about by fans. You’ll genuinely never guess the answer.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ll do that walking-through-the-airport thing, and people will come up to me and say, ‘Do you know what the best thing you ever did was?’ And it’ll be Will and Grace, and it doesn’t necessarily pop in to my head as one of the options. I had a great time doing it, don’t get me wrong, but yeah, that really made an impression on people,” Bacon explained.

So there you have it, it doesn’t matter how many great movies you appear in, no one will remember the classic monster movie Tremors or science fiction movies like Flatliners. They will remember a small part you played in a TV series.

