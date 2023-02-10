Keanu Reeves kept the best prop from The Matrix

Keanu Reeves revealed that he kept a number of props from movies like The Matrix, Hamlet, Constantine, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, and more.

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix

One of the best parts of being an actor (or so I’ve heard) is being able to use super-cool props and costumes. The fact that actors don’t get to actually keep this stuff sounds awful, but sometimes — to quote the musical Matilda — they’re a little bit naughty and keep souvenirs anyway.

National treasure Keanu Reeves, who has starred in science fiction movies like The Matrix, revealed that he has a whole treasure trove of props from his illustrious career. Posting on Reddit during an ‘Ask Me Anything‘ (AMA) he said, ” I have kept a couple things […] I think I have a coat from the first Matrix.”

“I have the sword from Hamlet, I kept a lot of working scripts, I have the jersey from The Replacements, I’ve got Constantine’s lighter and watch, I have Bill & Ted’s shorts (Ted’s shorts), I used to have the leather jacket from My Own Private Idaho but I gave that to a friend. And I think that’s it.”

In that same AMA, Reeves shared a touching story about his penchant for street-hockey. “For a long time in Los Angeles when I first moved there, when I was 20 years old, it was such a new world,” he said. “I saw some guys at a gas station once who had hockey equipment in their car, and I asked them what they were doing, and they said they were playing street hockey, so I asked them if I could play.

“So, I became involved in a street hockey game that took place every weekend for over 10 years – every weekend, red versus black. We would take holidays off and sometimes summers, but the game was going on for over 10 years. That was cool to be a part of. It was a cool thing to have happen. Made some friends.”

You might have lost your chance to play hockey with Keanu Reeves, but you can catch him in theatres once the Constantine 2 release date comes around. And if you want to keep the wholesomeness going, check out ur guides to the best family movies and best feel-good movies.

