Keanu Reeves got help from royalty to shoot beautiful John Wick scene

Keanu Reeves is cinema royalty, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t occasionally need real royalty to help him out, every now and then. When you reflect on Keanu Reeves‘ best movies, you’re likely thinking of The Matrix, Bill and Ted, Point Break, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and John Wick. All classics.

It’s for the last of these though, with John Wick 4 specifically, that Keanu need backup from a literal king to shoot the most beautiful scene in John Wick history. That scene, of course, is the sunrise in the desert: you’ll remember it from the trailers, and if you saw the film in cinemas you’ll definitely remember it.

Speaking in a conversation with Buzzfeed, director Chad Stahelski told Keanu what happened. “The king of Jordan gave us a Black Hawk [helicopter]. We were trying to get to a location we couldn’t access, and he was nice enough to lend us a helicopter to fly the crew out to get the sunrise shot that you see in the movie.”

Keanu’s response to learning that the King of Jordan lent his movie a helicopter was predictably low-key. “That’s kind of cool,” he said. “The King gave you a helicopter to get a shot because [he’s] a fan of John Wick.”

It doesn’t really get much cooler than that: Keanu is such legendary movie star that a king wanted to give him a helping hand. Where do you go from there, really?

Since the release of John Wick 4 (with its definitive ending) speculation has mounted about the potential for another Wick-ian adventure, and a John Wick 5 release date doesn’t look completely out of the picture.

Before that, though, there’s a spin-off movie titled Ballerina starring Ana de Armas in the leading role, as well as The Continental release date to look forward to. The Continental will be a prequel TV series, and will explore the emergence of the world of John Wick prior to Keanu’s time.

