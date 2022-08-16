John Wick prequel TV series coming 2023 to Peacock

John Wick fans rejoice because new content is heading your way. The long-awaited John Wick TV series, The Continental, is officially heading to the streaming service Peacock – and will be available to watch exclusively sometime in 2023.

The Continental is a prequel to the John Wick movies, and will explore the history of the assassin haven hotel – a critical location for Keanu Reeves’ hitman. Initially announced in 2017, the Starz TV series is penned by Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward, and is set to be three 90-minute specials that will run for three consecutive nights.

The official synopsis for The Continental reads: “Told from the perspective of the hotel manager, a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell, based on Ian McShane’s character in the films), is dragged through 1975 New York to face a past he thought he’d left behind. In an attempt to seize control of the iconic hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals, Winston charts a deadly course through the mysterious underworld of New York City.”

In a press release (via Comicbook.com), Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, expressed the company’s excitement about partnering with Lionsgate for the upcoming show.

“The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock, and we are thrilled and honoured to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise,” Campbell said.

“We understand the value of a global franchise, and Val Boreland and team knew that by bringing this special event series to Peacock and putting the full power of NBCUniversal behind it, the premiere of The Continental will be the streaming event of the year.”

While a firm 2023 release date for The Continental is yet to be disclosed, fans can look forward to the upcoming action movie John Wick: Chapter Four – which races into theatres on March 24, 2023.