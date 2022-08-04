Move over Fast and Furious, John Wick could be going to space

Move over Fast and Furious, because John Wick could be going to space next, in a narrative move nobody saw coming! The action movie franchise may be full of incredibly elaborate stunts and give us a glimpse of the secret world of assassins, but taking Keanu Reeves into outer space would be a truly wild plot twist.

The thriller movie series began back in 2014, with everyone’s favourite movie star Keanu Reeves taking on the titular role of a retired hitman who gets drawn back into action when a gang kill his dog – fair enough, we would go on a rampage if that happened to us, too. The John Wick saga has gone from strength to strength ever since, and has grown in scale with each new instalment.

As we await the John Wick 4 release date, Chad Stahelski, the man behind the movies has spoken about his plans for the series moving forward. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Stahelski teased the “distinct possibility” that Wick could be set for the stars.

“There’s a distinct possibility it could,” Stahelski replied, when asked if the franchise could go to space. “I don’t know if I’d be piloting the ship, but could the character go? Even as a fan, I think the John Wick world is kind of fun and interesting. But the sky’s the limit. We’re not coming from an existing IP, so I don’t have to follow Batman lore. I can do anything.”

“If the producers, including myself in the studio somehow became very smart very quickly and we could continue to be smart about how we managed it and get the right people in to continue it long past my tenure. Yeah. Anything can happen,” Stahelski added. “If Fast and Furious can, I’m sure we can. Might take a little longer, but let’s stay earthbound for now and try to keep doing a good job down here.”

Clearly, the Fast and Furious movies walked, so that future high-octane franchises could walk, and for that, we thank you Vin Diesel. We have a feeling John Wick would cope out in the great unknown far better than the Fast and Furious characters ever could, too.

One thing we insist on though, is that John Wick doesn’t require a space helmet to survive out there. We can’t hide Keanu’s hair now, can we?