John Wick: Chapter 4 casts Marko Zaror as new villain

John Wick: Chapter 4 has added a new member to its ever-expanding cast. Deadline has reported that Marko Zaror, best known for his work on Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, is in negotiations to appear in the upcoming action movie. While exact details about who he’s playing are unknown it’s reported he’ll be playing one of Wick’s pursuers.

John Wick 4’s lined up an impressive cast so far, with Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Japanese-British popstar Rina Sawayama, and Shamier Anderson (Stowaway) all set to star alongside Keanu Reeves. Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat) has also been cast in the film as “a key character known as Watanabe”.

Speaking to Collider at the time, John Wick 4 director (and series co-creator) Chad Stahelski said he’d long admired Hiroyuki as both actor and action performer adding he was “thrilled and honoured to welcome him to the John Wick family.” Rounding out the cast is Bill Skarsgård (IT), who’s rumoured to be in talks to appear in the film in an undisclosed role.

Written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, production on John Wick: Chapter 4 began on June 28. The film’s official Twitter account announced the start of filming with a celebratory behind-the-scenes picture of the director’s chair emblazoned with the movie’s logo.

The exact plot details are unknown at the moment, but the movie’s set to film in France, Germany, and Japan, so it seems likely John’s going on a world tour in his effort to bring down the High Table.

John Wick 4 is scheduled for release on May 27 2022.