John Wick 4 is longest instalment in action movie franchise yet

It’s been a few years since we saw John Wick commit horrific acts of violence with a pencil. Yet, according to John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski, we’ll soon have more Wick goodness than a candle store at Christmas soon enough.

During an interview with Collider, Stahelski claimed the upcoming action movie will be the longest in the John Wick franchise. “It’s longer than the other three, but not that long,” he said, refusing to put a specific run time on it. Looking at the previous film’s run times and judging by his comment that it’s “not that long”, we’re going to guess it’s likely to be around two and a half hours.

We should know soon enough because Stahelski says they’re dangerously close to finishing the film. “We’re on the final stretch for picture lock, and then we have our VFX music,” he explained. “But this is the furthest along I’ve ever been, this much in post. We love the music that we’ve got so far. We still have Tyler Bates doing the composition on some of the bigger sequences.”

“VFX are going to be coming in throughout the rest of the year,” he continued. “But we’re dangerously close. In our edit, as far as our picture lock goes, we’re within a few minutes of locking. Our sequences are done. The movie is essentially done. There’s probably another few weeks of tweaking overall, then we lock picture, and we’re about music sound and the effects.”

The fact that John Wick 4’s not technically finished probably explains why Stahelski won’t get more specific about the thriller movie’s length; he doesn’t know.

