John Wayne made iconic war movie change its script, then rejected it

John Wayne has made some of the best Westerns and best war movies ever, but one he was offered made alterations to suit him, before he dropped it anyway.

John Wayne in The Quiet MAn over poster of The Dirty Dozen

Published:

John Wayne

You can’t please everyone, even demanding Hollywood stars. John Wayne was a true moneymaker in Tinseltown, and getting him on board almost certainly guaranteed success for a picture. On one occasion, though, when producers met his demands, he purportedly left them high and dry.

John Wayne was in many of the best Westerns in the first half of the 1900s. He made dozens of them, and a few are candidates for the best movies ever made. There was another film he was close to, The Dirty Dozen, that didn’t work out, but that was more on Wayne than anyone else.

In the book John Wayne: American, James S Olson and Randy Roberts outline a tepid negotiation. According to the book, Wayne was offered the role of Major Reisman in the picture by MGM and Ken Hyman. Not liking that the man was adulterous, Wayne requested that part of the script be altered. Producers met his demands, then Wayne declined outright. Ooft.

According to the book, Wayne decided to make a new movie abut the Vietnam War instead. That likely turned out to be The Green Berets, released one year after The Dirty Dozen, in 1968.

YouTube Thumbnail

For all intents and purposes, The Green Berets went down as one of the worst movies of the decade, putting a simplistic lens over the Vietnam War and America’s presence. Ouch. Meanwhile, The Dirty Dozen is known as one of the best war movies ever, following a group of convicts who’re sent on a difficult mission ahead of the Normandy landings.

Lee Marvin took the character intended for Wayne, flanked by the likes of Charles Bronson, Jim Brown, John Cassavetes, and a young Donald Sutherland. Directed by Robert Aldrich, we can only imagine what the film would’ve looked like with Wayne, but it almost certainly couldn’t have been better.

If you like filmmaking that harkens back to another era, our guide to Yellowstone season 5 part 2 has plenty to offer. We have lists of the best thriller movies and best action movies too, if this has you in the mood for something more explosive.

Anthony is The Digital Fix’s News Editor and resident Irishman. He joined the team after nearly a decade of freelancing, appearing in such publications as Variety, Playboy, IGN, and many more. Though he loves Star Wars, Alien, and zombie movies, you’ll just as quickly find him watching Studio Ghibli or The Muppets. Speaking of which, he’s interviewed Animal, who might just edge out Gerard Way, Ray Liotta, and Neil Gaiman as the coolest moment of his career. Dublin International Film Festival, Glasgow Film Festival, and FrightFest are among the events he’s covered, and he believes Blade Runner 2049 is almost as good as the first.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.