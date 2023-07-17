Jim Carrey reveals biggest acting struggle, and it’s totally relatable

Jim Carrey, known for his rather intense approach to his roles, revealed what he thinks is the biggest acting struggle in an interview. And while you may assume you don’t have much in common with Jim Carrey, who’s been in some of the best comedy movies ever, what he said is quite relatable.

The Truman Show actor has had a diverse career, initially becoming a household name with movies like The Mask that made full use of his highly expressive face and elasticity as a performer. He then began appearing in the likes of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which we think is one of the best romance movies.

As explored in the Jim & Andy documentary that followed Carry’s method-acting approach to a difficult character, Carrey often has been said to go slightly too far. Acting can be a mentally challenging profession, even for the best actors of all time, and Carrey revealed in 1998 his biggest struggle was getting audiences to “accept him as a serious actor.”

He went on to say: “I struggle with spirituality, I struggle with the idea of, I don’t want to be the kind of human that just interjects with something funny all the time. You can see that sometimes in a dynamic in a room where people are actually having conversations about things and there’s one guy who just pipes in every once in a while with a funny joke.”

“You soon realize that he has nothing human to offer, all he’s got to offer is, you know, he’s waiting for his cue,” he continues. “It’s giving to a certain extent, but then after a while, it’s not giving any more. It’s like ‘Love me. I don’t care what you’re saying, I don’t care what you’re interested in, just love me.'”

We've all met that person at a party, he has a point. For more acting chops or laughs, we've got lists of the best drama movies, best comedy series, new movies coming in 2023, and best movies of all time.