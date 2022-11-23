Jim Carrey pitched a horror movie with Everything Everywhere directors

Jim Carrey is mostly known for his contribution to comedy movies: playing starring roles in films like Dumb & Dumber, Ace Ventura, The Mask, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to name a few. However, in the past, his roles have verged into slighter darker territory, as seen with ‘90s movie The Cable Guy, but a collaboration between Hollywood’s funnyman and the directors of time travel movie Everything Everywhere All At Once might come as a surprise to some. Especially when you find out that what Carrey wanted to collaborate with them on was a horror movie.

But that’s exactly what happened to Daniel Kwan, the director of 2022’s hit drama movie. He explained how it all panned out in a roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter. “Very early in our careers, Jim Carrey reached out,” he said. “He had just seen Paranormal Activity and was like, ‘Guys, it’s found footage and it’s horror — have you seen it?’ And we were like, ‘Uh-huh, we’ve heard of it. Where is this going?’ And he was like, ‘I haven’t seen anyone do that — but with comedy. And I have this great idea.”

He continued, “Basically, the set of Dumb and Dumber was famously a haunted set — it was in the same hotel that The Shining was inspired by — and [Carrey is] like, ‘The whole time we were shooting, things were breaking, people were getting hurt, doors were swinging, and it felt haunted. We’re going to shoot Dumb and Dumber To, and I want you guys to do a found-footage horror comedy on the set. While we’re filming, you guys are going to make a feature-length, behind-the-scenes video that slowly becomes a horror film.'”

“We’re like, ‘OK, we’re in. This is amazing.’ We wrote a whole outline and were really excited. Then we sat down with the producer, we pitched the idea, and they’re like, ‘We’re not actually going to make this. I’m sorry, Jim got really excited, but there’s no way the studio is going to let us do a movie while they’re shooting Dumb and Dumber To.’ And we were like, ‘OK …'”

