Jennifer Lawrence would love a sequel to her best movie series

We’re very excited to see Jennifer Lawrence return to cinemas this month with No Hard Feelings, which sees her flex her funny bone for what could be one of the best comedy movies of the year. But Jennifer Lawrence has also been reflecting on another of his biggest achievements.

J-Law earned herself an Oscars nomination and critical acclaim for Winter’s Bone in 2010, but it was her 2012 debut as YA hero Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games that truly sent her on the path to super-stardom.

The four Hunger Games movies were among the best movies based on books during the YA boom of the early 21st century and, with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes release date set for this year, author Suzanne Collins’ world is on the way back.

And we might not be done with Katniss just yet. When asked about the prospect of returning to The Hunger Games, Lawrence told Variety she’d jump at the chance to explore Panem again. She just can’t resist volunteering as Tribute.

Lawrence said: “Oh my God, totally. If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent. My producing partner just clutched her heart.”

That will be music to the ears of Hunger Games fans. Certainly, it’s fair to say that Lawrence’s performance is the most impressive thing about the best movies in the franchise. The series really lucked out by hiring one of the best actors of her generation, just before she really hit it big.

Away from Hunger Games, Lawrence also played one of the best X-Men characters as Mystique and won an Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook.

She took a hiatus from acting after saying farewell to the X-Men movies, returning in 2021 with eco-satire Don’t Look Up and following that up with the intimate drama Causeway. With No Hard Feelings, she’s back on raucous comedy form.

