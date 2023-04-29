Jenna Ortega reveals “traumatising” horror movie that still haunts her

Jenna Ortega is now a hardened veteran of scary films, having appeared in several of the best horror movies in years as part of the Scream cast. But there’s one chiller that she just can’t get out of her head.

As Ghostface survivor Tara Carpenter, Ortega was a huge part of the new movie in one of the best slasher movie franchises. Check out our Scream 6 review to find out how she fared in her second appearance.

But it’s not the killers in Scream 6 who keep Jenna Ortega up at night. Instead, she finds herself haunted still by one of the first horror movies she ever saw.

“Insidious was one of the first horror films that I really saw and it… There are some shots in that film that stay with me, where I feel like I can still see the red-faced demon guy wherever I go,” Ortega told Rotten Tomatoes.

She added: “James Wan obviously knows what he’s doing in the horror department, but watching that as a 12-year-old was traumatising. I have a lot of admiration for that one.”

Personally, we’re far more traumatised to hear that Ortega is young enough to have watched Insidious as a 12-year-old. In fact, the movie premiered a few weeks before her eighth birthday. With all due respect to James Wan, that’s scarier than anything he could create, making us feel very old indeed.

Ortega’s connection with the Insidious movies continued a few years later, when she actually made an appearance in Insidious 2. That same year. she also showed up briefly in MCU movie Iron Man 3.

As for the Insidious franchise, the ghouls of The Further will return to our screens this year with the Insidious 5 release date. It remains to be seen whether it will join the best movies in the franchise.

