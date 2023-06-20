Jeff Bridges calls it a “relief” when he doesn’t win Oscars

Whether you know him from Tron: Legacy, or one of the best comedy movies, AKA: the Coen Brothers‘ The Big Lebowski, or perhaps as even one of the best MCU villains in Iron Man, there’s no denying Jeff Bridges‘ star power over the years.

That star power has led to several nominations for his work, and most notably, a handful of Oscar nods. But when asked on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen about whether there are any Oscar misses he feels especially bad about, Jeff Bridges‘ had a confession to make about the awards as a whole.

“It was always kind of a relief [not to win],” he said. “You don’t have to get up and, you know, say anything. It’s wonderful to be in the company of all those great actors. I never felt [bad], really.”

We get it, Jeff. We find it a relief too. But sadly for him, he did have to climb up to the Oscars stage at least once, back when he won in 2010 the Best Actor award for Crazy Heart. Aside from this, he’s also been nominated six times.

Crazy Heart is about the story of a country music star, which in our eyes, makes it a Western. Along with this, two of his other nominations, for Hell or High Water and True Grit, are also of the Western persuasion. There seems to be a trend here.

You can watch Bridges’ acceptance speech from the Oscars in the clip below:

As well as his Oscar accolades, he’s also been nominated for a bevy of other awards, including five Golden Globes and three BAFTA awards. Most recently, he’s been making waves in the TV series The Old Man, which he stars in alongside John Lithgow.

