Jaws becomes sort of ridiculous when you notice this detail

Before anyone gets angry, we are not about to criticize Jaws, OK? We at The Digital Fix absolutely love Jaws and we regard it as one of the best movies of all time. But, we have been made aware of this little detail throughout the film which had definitely given us a new perspective on the classic flick.

While most of the best monster movies out there focus on unnatural, beastly creatures, Jaws plays it simple and submits its viewers to the very real threat of sharks. Back when it was released in the ’70s, Jaws had such a profound effect on audiences that people literally would not go into the water again. It still remains the best shark movie to this day and is so successful that so many other films have tried and failed to replicate it since.

We have watched Jaws countless times over the years, and yet there are so many little details to take in. So, it is no surprise that something we never really noticed, or at least didn’t pay much attention to, had passed us by. Thankfully, Reddit user Mcfinley picked up on it, though.

Funnily enough, it’s something as simple as the fact that excessive amounts of alcohol are consumed throughout the film.

Mcfinley wrote: “Seriously. Brody, Hooper, and Quint are just pounding drinks throughout the movie. From Brody’s wife suggesting they ‘get drunk and fool around’, to the awkward wine scene and ensuing sharktopsy, to Quint’s famous Indianapolis story on the boat, they’re all constantly sloshed.

“Even when Brody’s playing with his kid, he has a stiff glass of whiskey by his side. Pretty sure there was a random shot of Quint chugging a ‘gansett. This was my first rewatch as an adult. The ’70s really do hit different.”

This got us wondering: is the copious amounts of booze conducive to the shark hunt, a little Dutch courage perhaps? Or, would the chase have been over a lot quicker had the heroes of Amity Island been sober? Either way, Jaws is still right up there as one of the best Steven Spielberg movies, so we’ll let the party continue.

