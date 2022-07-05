Matt Damon considers this Bourne movie “really embarrassing”

We’ve all made some mistakes in life. We’ve all got our regrets. For most people, it’s a drunken mishap or a calamitous first date. For Matt Damon, it’s one of his Bourne action movies.In an interview with GQ, Damon didn’t mince words on his feelings about the Bourne Ultimatum, and what it means to him now.

“I don’t blame Tony [Gilroy] for taking a boatload of money and handing in what he handed in. It’s just that it was unreadable,” Damon says about the film. “This is a career-ender. I mean, I could put this thing up on eBay and it would be game over for that dude. It’s terrible. It’s really embarrassing. He was having a go, basically, and he took his money and left.”

Ultimatum was a particularly chaotic instalment in the Bourne thriller movies, suffering from behind-the-scenes issues well before cameras started rolling. “We had a start date. Like, ‘It’s coming out August of next year’. We’re like, ‘Hang on, we’ve got to figure out what the script is’,” Damon recalled.

The third film in the series, The Bourne Ultimatum went on to be a box office hit. However, Damon walked away after, and Jeremy Renner took over for The Bourne Legacy.

Damon would return in 2014 for Jason Bourne. Paul Greengrass directed that, and two of the other four Bourne movies. Plans for a sixth have been thrown around, but Damon has commented that perhaps fans are done with that character and world. After an experience like Ultimatum, who could blame him?

