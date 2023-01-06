Bam Margera was “pronounced dead” after suffering five seizures

Jackass movie star Bam Margera had a serious health crisis last month, with news breaking on December 9 2022 that he had to be put on a ventilator after contracting pneumonia.

However, it turns out his health crisis was even more serious than what was reported, with the comedy movie star revealing the extent of his health troubles during an appearance on the Wild Ride podcast, which is hosted by former Jackass co-star Steve-O. “Basically, I was pronounced dead on December 8,” he explained. “I did not know that I had gnarly COVID and my body was shutting down.”

On top of COVID and pneumonia, Margera also revealed that he suffered a series of worrying seizures. “I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10-20 minutes,” he said. “On the fourth one I bit my tongue so hard it was nearly fallen off. It got so swollen and puffy it wouldn’t fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood which gave me pneumonia as well.”

He continued, “I went to the hospital and had my fifth seizure and then couldn’t breathe without a tube down my throat. I woke up five days later thinking I was there for just a couple hours. I spent eight days in there. When they took that tube out I felt like I sucked on Darth Vader’s dick.”

While we can’t comment much on the Star Wars villain‘s appendage, check out our guide to Darth Vader explained.