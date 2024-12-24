Jack Black forgot he was in this brilliant Christmas movie

Jack Black has made some great movies in his time, most notably in the comedy movie realm. Perhaps that’s why he forgot one of his very best movies, because it is actually a rom-com.

From his musical work as part of Tenacious D and in the feel-good movie School of Rock to his various roles in animated movies like Kung Fu Panda and the new movie bringing Super Mario to life, to adventure movie action in Jumanji, Black has done it all.

A less obvious role for the popular actor was to play one of the love interests in the Christmas movie The Holiday. When speaking to Variety, Black was asked what his favourite holiday movie is, and totally overlooked his own work.

“It’s got to be Elf. Because once again, Jon Favreau (I don’t know if I’m saying that right) and Will Ferrell knock it out the park,” Black said. He is then commended on his humility for not picking his own movie.

Confused, Black asked: “Do I have a Christmas movie? Which one is mine?” Then, it dawns on him. “Oh, The Holiday, obviously The Holiday. Nancy Meyers, genius.”

The romance movie stars Black alongside Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, and Jude Law and is revered as one of the best guilty pleasure 2000s movies around. How could he forget!?

