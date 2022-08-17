Quentin Tarantino has a frankly outrageous Indiana Jones opinion

Quentin Tarantino is a man who knows films. The lauded director has made some of the biggest and best movies of all time, and he’s arguably one of the few auteurs still working. Yet we all have our cinematic blindspots, and it appears that Tarantino is no different.

You see, it turns out that Tarantino has what can only be described as an outrageous opinion about the Indiana Jones movies. He told the ReelBlend Podcast that Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull is better than Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Them’s fightin’ words, Quentin! Seriously, one’s a rip-roaring adventure movie about punching Nazis, while the other film ends with a random alien encounter.

“I like Crystal Skull more than the Sean Connery one,” Tarantino said. “I don’t like the Sean Connery one. I don’t like [that] one at all. … That’s such a boring one. It’s boring! And he’s not an interesting character. The joke is made immediately. It’s like, ‘Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.'”

Quite what Last Crusade has in common with Sly Stallone’s worst movie, we don’t know, but we’re not Tarantino. We wonder what he’ll will make of Indiana Jones 5 when it finally comes out?

One of the action movie’s stars, Boyd Holbrook, seems to think it’s good (but he would, wouldn’t he). “I can assure you that it’s going to be badass,” Holbrook told Men’s Health magazine. “I got to see like half an hour of it when I went to LA, and I saw Jim. You know, just look at his work: Ford v Ferrari, it’s gonna be fast, it’s gonna be badass, and it’s gonna have heart. All of his films have this emotional beat in them, but we’ve got this grand scale of Indiana Jones.”

