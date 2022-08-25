Harrison Ford’s heartwarming tribute to Sean Connery goes viral

Hollywood is filled with drama and feuds, but every so often, we get those heartfelt moments that make us smile. One of these moments recently resurfaced on the internet, where the legendary actor Harrison Ford offered a sweet tribute to the legendary star Sean Connery.

In 2006 Sean Connery, best known for his time as the titular spy in the James Bond movies, was the recipient of the 34th AFI Life Achievement Award. Many stars who worked with him made speeches to honour the man. However, the one co-star that genuinely made a splash was Ford. Ford and Connery worked together on the 1989 Indiana Jones movie, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, where Connery played the role of Indy’s father – Professor Henry Jones.

Ford’s speech describing the two’s relationship at the event has resurfaced thanks to Twitter, and cinephiles can’t get over the heartfelt words. “At some early stage, Sean told George [Lucas] and Steven [Spielberg], ‘look, I’m his father, whatever he has done, I did it first, and I did it better’, “Ford said. “Our fathers, we endure them, we are tested by them, and then as we grow older, we gain a whole new level of respect and admiration for them.”

“That is the relationship between Indiana Jones and his father, and as I stand here before you tonight older and wiser, it reflects on how I’ve come to feel about you, Sean,” Ford continued. “Part of the fun about the Indy series is that they harken back to the older days, older movies, a time when movies were a window onto the world.”

“They took us to new and exciting places, and our guides were the stars of those movies. John Wayne gave us the old west; Jimmy Stewart gave us Our Town. But you, Sean Connery, you gave us the world.”

One Twitter user commented under the clip, “what a brilliant speech”, while another pointed out that Ford managed to capture the feelings of many Connery fans. “Exactly how I felt growing up. James Bond was my hero of choice, and Sean Connery was the ultimate Man of the World.”

Ford may be older and wiser now, but he is still wearing his cinematic fedora. Fans can next catch the star in the adventure movie Indiana Jones 5 – which is set to release on June 30, 2023.