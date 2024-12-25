We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Joe Pesci got seriously burned making Home Alone 2

Joe Pesci is an actor who always commits to the bit, so much so that he actually sustained serious burn injuries during the shoot for Home Alone 2.

Joe Pesci as Harry Lime in Home Alone 2
Joe Pesci has starred in some of the best movies of all time and has produced some incredible performances over the years. One of his more fun roles is in the comedy movie Home Alone, but for the second movie in the series things went up a notch and Pesci sustained serious burns during the shoot.

After playing the movie villain Harry Lime in the original ‘90s movie, Pesci returned for more capers in the sequel. The stakes were raised, flames were ignited, and Pesci’s head suffered in the process.

In an interview with People, Pesci revealed the iconic scene where Harry’s head is set on fire had disastrous results for him personally.

“In addition to the expected bumps, bruises, and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humour, I did sustain serious burns to the top of my head during the scene where Harry’s hat is set on fire,” Pesci explained.

YouTube Thumbnail

While Pesci was lucky enough to “have professional stuntmen do the real heavy stunts,” he sadly undertook the pyro stunt himself and may have regretted that choice. Whether it’s connected or not, Pesci didn’t appear in any Home Alone movies after that.

