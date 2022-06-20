Al Pacino wants Timothée Chalamet for Heat 2

As well as celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Godfather at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, Al Pacino has also been celebrating the 25th anniversary of Michael Mann’s thriller movie Heat. Admittedly, the celebration is two years late, after being delayed due to the pandemic.

Mann is commemorating the anniversary in a particularly special way, with the release of a novel called Heat 2 – which is both a prequel and sequel to the 1995 movie. The action thriller famously saw De Niro and Pacino going head-to-head for the first time and is often mentioned as one of the best movies of all time. It seems like a movie adaptation of Mann’s sequel novel will be inevitable.

“I’ve often said to people who have asked me about working with him, ‘You can do anything with Bob (De Niro).’ No matter what you do, he’s going to hear it, react to it and connect to it,” Pacino said. “That’s a real luxury to be with someone like that. Because no matter what you do, he picks up on it. He’s always there, at the ready.”

Pacino continued, “I guess it’s somewhat like tennis. On your films, you gotta keep hitting the ball over the net, and it gets to the other person. It’s all a smooth rhythm that you get if you listen.”

When asked who could play Lt. Hanna in a potential film adaptation of the sequel, Pacino made one suggestion that was met with bursting applause. “Timothée Chalamet,” Pacino said on June 17 at the United Palace theatre in Manhattan’s Washington Heights. “I mean, he’s a wonderful actor. Great looks.”

It may surprise you to learn that Heat is based on a true story, which helps explain why there is still a lot more story to tell in both directions – before and after the events of Heat. We’re sure Chalamet will be flattered to hear that one of the best actors of all time thinks he’s a “wonderful actor.” He’ll have to start working on his line delivery of “great ass.”