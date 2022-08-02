Harry Potter Universal tour has a secret Voldemort reference

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is so huge that there’s always the chance that fans might miss something, be it little blink and you miss them Easter eggs in the fantasy movies, or callbacks to the original book series in the big screen adaptations. Well, eagle eyed fans who head on the Harry Potter tour have spotted a secret reference to Lord Voldemort that many may have missed before.

The success of the magical movies based on books has been phenomenal, ever since the first Harry Potter movie hit the big screen way back in 2001. Now, more than 20 years later, the Harry Potter cast may have moved on, but there’s still so much left to discover within the adventure movies.

It doesn’t stop there though, with dedicated Harry Potter tours all around the world. One such tour at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, has a pretty cool secret reference hidden away, and it links back to the Harry Potter character Lord Voldemort.

TikTok user Taylor Maloney shared a video revealing a very dark and creepy detail that many have missed before. The clip takes us down Knockturn Alley, an area known for its links to the Dark Arts.

We are then shown the front of the Borgin and Burkes store, which avid fans of the family movie franchise will remember is the location of one of the most brutal moments in the series – when Voldemort kills Harry’s parents.

Here’s where it gets really dark though, because if you stick around long enough outside the store, you can actually witness the killing curse take place. Seemingly set to a timer, the location will erupt in green flashing lights and blood splatters against the windows!

That sure does sound creepy, but you have to admire the attention to detail. These are supposed to be kids movies, right?