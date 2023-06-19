Harry Potter stars hated doing one of their biggest scenes together

For all intents and purposes, being part of the Harry Potter films sounds like a grand old time. Many of the Harry Potter stars grew very closses, while making some of the best fantasy movies of the era. Sadly, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson didn’t love one off their key scenes, but for understandable reasons.

During the last Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, Grint and Watson have a smooch. Their Harry Potter characters Ron and Hermione embrace after years of tension, creating a momentous bit of adolescent love for fans of all ages.

They’re quite good actors, because it turns out they didn’t enjoy it much at all. “Obviously, us kissing was the most horrifying thing either of us has ever had to go through,” Watson revealed during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary. “I was really scared we were never going to get it because we just couldn’t take it seriously.”

Grint agrees. “I think I kind of blacked out. I just remember your face getting closer and closer to mine,” he said, walking that back slightly because they agreed it wasn’t a complete downer.

Really, they’d just grown close as friends and co-workers, a completely platonic relationship that made this level of intimacy awkward. Ultimately, they managed it, even if Watson felt like she’d to take the lead. “I knew I was kind of going to be the one to kind of make this thing happen because Rupert was not going to. So I just had to go for it,” she revealed.

