Daniel Radcliffe reveals who he’d play in a Harry Potter reboot

The face of Harry Potter will always be tied to Daniel Radcliffe, but let’s be honest, if the magical film franchise was ever rebooted, it’s unlikely that the 32-year-old actor would reprise his role as Harry, the wizard famously known as the boy who lived throughout the magical world.

During an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor was asked, hypothetically, if the Harry Potter movies were remade in the 2020s, which character would he play now. Radcliffe, as expected, chose some age-appropriate options, picking two iconic characters in the franchise. “I would probably want to go with like, Sirius or Lupin. Those were always the two characters that I was like ‘They’re great’,’” the actor explained. “And also like, I’m obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes, with those people, and they’re like some of my favourite memories.”

The actor has been getting a lot of Harry Potter related questions recently, as this year marks the 20th anniversary of the first kids movie, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Previously, Radcliffe shared his favourite scene to shoot, and the craziest stunt of his career with the press, giving all of us Potter heads some juicy behind-the-scenes stories.

However, unfortunately for Hogwarts fans, all these hypothetical reboot questions are just that – hypothetical. Currently, there aren’t any remakes in the works, and Warner Bros haven’t disclosed any plans to revisit the iconic magical story anytime soon. Original cast member Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) has also previously voiced her disagreement with the idea of rebooting the franchise.

The only new fantasy movies scheduled to release from the Potter-verse are The Fantastic Beasts spin-off films. The latest entry to the Wizarding World is the currently untitled third Fantastic Beasts movie, which is scheduled to release on July 15, 2022.