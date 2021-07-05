Harry Potter star says series shouldn’t be rebooted

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright has said she doesn’t think that the popular wizarding series should be rebooted. Speaking to People at the Warner Bros Studios Tour in California, Lang was asked about a potential Harry Potter reboot, but she quickly pooh-poohed the idea.

“I would hope that they keep it as it was. I think it’s like a time capsule, and [if] you open it and it changes, and everything feels kind of different,” she explained. “For sure, I miss playing Ginny, but I always quite like the idea that it’s properly compacted into those seven years at Hogwarts.”

That said, Wright is well aware of Hollywood’s obsession with bringing back popular series and admitted that she’d be up for it if a reboot had to happen. She explained that she loved the experience of making the Harry Potter films so much that “no matter what they imagined, it would be brilliant.” She also said that fans shouldn’t expect a reunion to happen anytime soon, saying she expects we’re ten to twenty years away from them getting Dumbledore’s Army back together again.

Warner Bros., the studio behind the Wizarding World, is currently working on the third instalment in the Fantastic Beasts film series and the eleventh overall in the franchise. The untitled sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will see Eddie Redmayne return as Newt Scamander, everyone’s favourite magizoologist, on an adventure in Brazil.

According to the official plot description, the film will take place several years after the events of The Crimes of Grindelwald and will deal with the Wizarding World’s involvement in World War II. Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, and Ezra Miller are all set to return, as is Jude Law as Dumbledore.

The only actor who won’t be back is Johnny Depp. Depp had previously played Gellert Grindelwald, a powerful dark wizard who once had a close relationship with Dumbledore. He will be replaced by Mads Mikkelson, who says he’s developed his own take on the character rather than mimicking Depp’s portrayal.

Warner Bros. reportedly asked Depp to resign after he lost a defamation lawsuit which found that allegations of domestic violence committed by him against Amber Heard were “substantially true.”

The untitled third Fantastic Beast film is set for release on July 15, 2022.